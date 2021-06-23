HC notice to Punjab over withdrawal of security cover to former minister

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Punjab government on a plea from former Congress cabinet minister and now Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Hans Raj Josan seeking restoration of his security cover.

The high court bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj has sought response by July 5 on the plea in which Josan had submitted that threat perception still persisted but the state government out of vengeance withdrew his security cover, days after he left the Congress and joined the SAD, his lawyer CM Munjal had told the court.

The court was informed that Josan had security cover since 1992 and he served as a cabinet minister twice in the Congress governments, first in 1992-1997 and then in 2002-2007, and also served as the chairman of the Punjab Leather Board. Four securitymen entrusted were withdrawn on April 17, three days after he joined the SAD, the court was told.

Josan had contested the 2009 bypoll and the 2012 assembly poll from Jalalabad against Sukhbir Singh Badal but lost.