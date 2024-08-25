 HC orders election of Mohali Bar body - Hindustan Times
HC orders election of Mohali Bar body

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 25, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The court has now directed the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to nominate one of its office bearers to supervise the conduct of election of Mohali District Bar Association

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered election of Mohali District Bar Association (DBA). The high court had stayed the election in December 2023 over a dispute of maintenance of the Bar body’s records. The court had also directed the deputy commissioner to depute the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned to take over the records.

After finalisation of the voter list, the election programme of Mohali District Bar Association would be declared and the same would be concluded within 60 days thereafter, court said. (HT Photo)
The court has now directed the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to nominate one of its office bearers to supervise the conduct of election. After finalisation of the voter list, the election programme would be declared and the same would be concluded within 60 days thereafter, court said. District administration has also been directed to handover the record.

“It is unfortunate to note that despite expiry of tenure of the last elected body on December 15, 2023, no fresh elections have been held till date. It is a matter of concern that this court has to interfere in a case where the dispute has arisen on the issue of preparation of the voter list of valid members of the association,” high court said while disposing off the plea pending since December 2023.

