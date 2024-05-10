Punjab and Haryana high court seeks info on songs banned for promoting gun culture

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought details of songs banned by the Punjab government for promoting gun culture. Besides, the director general of police (DGP) has been asked to give details about cancellation of gun licences upon recommendations in this regard. The court sought data while hearing an anticipatory bail petition of a Fazilka resident in connection with a firing case.

These details have been sought in the proceedings in which it has come to light that 34,768 weapon licences have been granted by the state government since 2019. The court sought data while hearing an anticipatory bail petition of a Fazilka resident in connection with a firing case.

The court remained dissatisfied with the data provided by the state police and observed that “information sought has only been provided in bits and pieces”.

Now, the DGP has been told to give details as to how many recommendations for cancellation of licences were sent by the SP, SSP, CP or the office of the DGP in this regard and the status of such recommendations. It has also been asked to give details of applications rejected. The police have also been told to describe as to who are considered anti-social elements, what is the criteria for defining such a person and whose subjective satisfaction is required.

The court also asked the DGP to give district-wise details of licences till November 2022, when the government had come out with a circular for audit of licences and also give details and number of licences after three months of the exercise. The government has also been told to share result of gun houses in each district.

The order also says details be submitted of songs banned/recommended for ban for promoting glorification of weapons and violence. Besides, the procedure adopted to achieve the same be spelt out, especially in view of fact that there are various mode for broadcasting a song like TV/internet/public functions/live shows. Details have also been sought about complaints received about live/public shows.

The order further says details of FIRs registered for use and display of firearms in public places, religious places, marriage parties and other gatherings including on social media be shared with details of cases in which licence cancellation was recommended. Details be also given about cancellation of licences after registration of FIRs about speeches provoking hatred against any community, it added.

The DGP has also been asked to explain as to why the procedure for approval of licence for guns is different in different districts. Also details of seizure of fake arms, steps taken to curb fake arms licence rackets and district-wise details of FIRs registered on this account be provided, the DGP has been told while deferring hearing for May 13.