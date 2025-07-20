HC seeks judicial officer’s explanation over delay in trial against developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought an explanation from a judicial officer over the delay in trial against developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa in a cheating case. Sunny Enclave developer Jarnail Singh Bajwa faces around 50 FIRs of cheating and fraud of investors. (HT File)

The HC bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil acted after a counsel appearing for the petitioner apprised the court that despite the Supreme Court (SC) asking for speedy trial on at least 12 occasions since March 2023, Bajwa has not been produced before the trial court and no satisfactory explanation has been given.

“The registrar (judicial) is directed to call for the explanation of Chahat Chhabra, judicial magistrate 1st Class, Kharar, to show cause as to why there is no progress in the trial since February 2025, despite specific directions by the Hon’ble Supreme Court (SC), which needs to be adhered to in letter and spirit,” the bench observed while posting the matter for hearing on August 1.

22 hearings but appeared in person only once

The petitioner, Kuldeepak Mittal, had approached the HC, seeking directions to the authorities to ensure Bajwa’s production on each and every date of hearing before the JMIC Kharar in the case, which is going on since 2017. As per his lawyer, Amanpreet Singh, Mittal was an authorised signatory for a land deal with Bajwa Developers Limited. The developer was paid ₹2.5 crore but the society did not get the land as promised. Now, trial is on in the Kharar court on charges of cheating against Bajwa.

During the hearing, the counsel told the court that out of 22 days before the trial court, Bajwa was produced only once in person while on three occasions, he appeared in hybrid mode.

‘SC set 6-month deadline, but trial being delayed’

Singh had also informed the court that in February, acting on a plea from Bajwa, the SC had directed that cases against Bajwa be disposed of in six months. On October 1, 2024 the HC had ordered attachment of properties at 30-odd locations, except his house in Sector 71 in some FIRs registered against Bajwa. Prior to this, the court had also ordered freezing of 52 bank accounts held by him and firms M/s Bajwa Developers Limited, Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited. The apex court stayed these orders in February 2025 but called for an expeditious trial.

“Though there is still some time left for the expiry of the six-month period before the trial court, the non-production of respondent No 2 (Bajwa) on 12 occasions consecutively is something which raises concern and doubt in the mind of this court, which prima facie seems to be helping in getting the proceedings stalled/delayed directly or indirectly for the cause of accused/respondent No.2,” the court observed seeking an explanation from the judicial officer.

Faces 50 FIRs of cheating

Bajwa, the developer of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, among other mega projects, is being investigated by Punjab Police in around 50 FIRs of cheating and fraud of investors. He is currently in judicial custody. But another petitioner had alleged before the HC that he is getting threat calls from Bajwa. The petitioner had claimed that instead of being behind bars, Bajwa is getting VIP treatment at the Rupnagar civil hospital even though he has no serious ailment. Acting on the plea, the HC has sought his complete medical records and further directed to produce CCTV footage of the Rupnagar civil hospital from June 14 to July 13. The court has also directed the superintendent of jail, Rupnagar, to file a detailed affidavit listing all inmates currently housed in the jail and disclose how many of them—particularly those with similar or more serious medical ailments—had been allowed extended stays in hospitals like Bajwa.