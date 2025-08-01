HC seeks Punjab’s response over delay in facilitating hybrid hearings in courts

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought a response from Punjab on a PIL alleging the state’s failure to implement the Supreme Court directives regarding adoption of technological solutions in court proceedings, especially the State Information Commission. The state has to respond to the plea by September 15. The court was hearing a PIL from Nikhil Thamman and Sunaina, both lawyers, who submitted that links for virtual hearings should be included in the daily cause lists of the State Information Commission of Punjab

A division bench, comprising chief justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, during the hearing, questioned the state’s delay in ensuring the regular and consistent availability of video conferencing facilities for litigants and lawyers and underlined that the apex court had mandated the widespread adoption of the hybrid hearing model to enhance access to justice.

The court was hearing a PIL from Nikhil Thamman and Sunaina, both lawyers, who submitted that links for virtual hearings should be included in the daily cause lists of the State Information Commission of Punjab. Despite clear directives from the apex court, the state government has not yet complied, thereby effectively denying access to justice through digital means to a significant number of stakeholders, including lawyers and litigants.