HC seeks report on lack of civic amenities in New Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered the Punjab government and the Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA) to submit a comprehensive status report regarding the deficient civic amenities in New Chandigarh. The court acted on a PIL from one of the RWAs at Eco City-1, highlighting no response from GMADA authorities to a legal notice. (iStock)

The court acted on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one of the Residents Welfare Associations at Eco City-1, New Chandigarh.

The bench, comprising acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji, has set a deadline of July 11 for the submission of the status report on various projects.

In the plea, the residents highlighted critical issues, such as a blocked sewage treatment plant, waste water overflowing onto roads, uncollected solid waste, and the emergence of a slum colony in a low-lying area.

“Due to the waste water on roads...chances of an endemic spreading is likely, keeping in view the hot weather. The collection of solid waste of Eco City – I & II as well as Medi City is not in place and the waste is being dumped in a low-lying area, which is part of Jayanti-ki-Rao,” the petition said, adding that the authorities were served with a legal notice, but they have not responded.

The petition also pointed out the non-functional street lights, creating a law and order problem at night, which poses danger for residents to step out. It added that the police station was at quite a far distance, there was no police picket closer to the developed sectors of Eco City and no effective patrolling.

The plea underscored the unfulfilled promises of essential amenities in contrast to significant development projects and investments made by the public.

As per the plea, GMADA has the responsibility of developing residential and commercial areas in three phases. DLF and Omaxe have already developed substantial areas. Various other builders are also coming up with their projects. A cancer hospital is already in place and extension of PGIMER is likely to be made functional soon. A cricket stadium has already been made functional recently.

In view of all these projects and promises of development of the area by Punjab government, people have invested their hard-earned money. However, now essential amenities are not being provided, the plea alleged.

It criticised the deviation from the original plan of an underground electrical system, with high-tension electricity lines passing behind blocks B, C and F and others along service lane of Madhya Marg extension from Mullanpur towards Omaxe.

Furthermore, the petition highlighted the daily congestion on Madhya Marg extension in the morning hours from Khudda Lahora village to PGIMER Chowk, causing significant delays and inconvenience to commuters.

The issue of an elevated road, which was to be taken up with the UT administration was lying shelved, it submitted, seeking urgent attention of the court and directions to authorities to take immediate remedial steps.