Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC slams Punjab govt for failure to build judges’ residences in Mohali, Pathankot, Moga

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 06:38 am IST

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), pending since 2024, wherein it is looking into infrastructural deficiencies in Malerkotla court.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday criticized the Punjab government for its failure to provide requisite infrastructure for courts and judicial officers in the state.

During the hearing on Friday, the state’s counsel had told the court that two additional courtrooms had been constructed in Malerkotla and that work on the family court was underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
During the hearing on Friday, the state’s counsel had told the court that two additional courtrooms had been constructed in Malerkotla and that work on the family court was underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said that despite the districts such as Mohali, Moga and Pathankot coming into being years ago, residences for district and sessions judges have not been provided.

“This is not only strange but shocking,” Chief Justice Nagu remarked in the open court, asking the state’s counsel to look into it.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), pending since 2024, wherein it is looking into infrastructural deficiencies in Malerkotla court.

Court declines Punjab’s request for more time to comply

The court declined a request from the Punjab government seeking more time to comply with its September 12 order in which the state was directed that the deputy commissioner’s guest house and the senior superintendent of police’s residence in Malerkotla be vacated “forthwith” for use by the district and sessions judge.

The state had also gone to the Supreme Court against this order. However, failed to get relief and was told that the high court be requested for grant of more time. While dealing with this case, the SC bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi pulled up the state government for failing to create even basic infrastructure despite repeated directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court and pointed out that funds provided by the Centre meant for judiciary may have been utilised somewhere else by the state officials.

“If we order an inquiry, we will find out that they have already consumed the Central grant for other purposes. They are building houses for themselves but cannot construct courts and create judicial infrastructure,” justice Kant observed.

During the hearing on Friday, the state’s counsel had told the court that two additional courtrooms had been constructed in Malerkotla and that work on the family court was underway. The court was further told that a technical survey was carried out of these properties in which it was stated that they are unsafe for conversion into courtrooms. There are administrative hurdles also in vacating the DC and SSP residences as SSP has a control room at his house and DC holds a court, the counsel said, adding that the new architectural design for judicial housing has been sent to the building committee on September 25 and is yet to be cleared by the committee.

However, the court was not convinced with the arguments and deferred hearing for December 5 observing that time till December 5 is granted for compliance of September 12 order.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC slams Punjab govt for failure to build judges’ residences in Mohali, Pathankot, Moga
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Punjab and Haryana High Court criticized the Punjab government for failing to provide essential infrastructure for courts, particularly in districts like Mohali and Moga. The court denied the state's request for more time to comply with a September order regarding judicial housing. The case, pending since 2024, highlights ongoing infrastructural deficiencies in the state's judiciary.