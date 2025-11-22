HC slams Punjab govt for failure to build judges’ residences in Mohali, Pathankot, Moga

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday criticized the Punjab government for its failure to provide requisite infrastructure for courts and judicial officers in the state. During the hearing on Friday, the state’s counsel had told the court that two additional courtrooms had been constructed in Malerkotla and that work on the family court was underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said that despite the districts such as Mohali, Moga and Pathankot coming into being years ago, residences for district and sessions judges have not been provided.

“This is not only strange but shocking,” Chief Justice Nagu remarked in the open court, asking the state’s counsel to look into it.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), pending since 2024, wherein it is looking into infrastructural deficiencies in Malerkotla court.

Court declines Punjab’s request for more time to comply

The court declined a request from the Punjab government seeking more time to comply with its September 12 order in which the state was directed that the deputy commissioner’s guest house and the senior superintendent of police’s residence in Malerkotla be vacated “forthwith” for use by the district and sessions judge.

The state had also gone to the Supreme Court against this order. However, failed to get relief and was told that the high court be requested for grant of more time. While dealing with this case, the SC bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi pulled up the state government for failing to create even basic infrastructure despite repeated directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court and pointed out that funds provided by the Centre meant for judiciary may have been utilised somewhere else by the state officials.

“If we order an inquiry, we will find out that they have already consumed the Central grant for other purposes. They are building houses for themselves but cannot construct courts and create judicial infrastructure,” justice Kant observed.

During the hearing on Friday, the state’s counsel had told the court that two additional courtrooms had been constructed in Malerkotla and that work on the family court was underway. The court was further told that a technical survey was carried out of these properties in which it was stated that they are unsafe for conversion into courtrooms. There are administrative hurdles also in vacating the DC and SSP residences as SSP has a control room at his house and DC holds a court, the counsel said, adding that the new architectural design for judicial housing has been sent to the building committee on September 25 and is yet to be cleared by the committee.

However, the court was not convinced with the arguments and deferred hearing for December 5 observing that time till December 5 is granted for compliance of September 12 order.