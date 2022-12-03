HC stays former Sarabha Nagar SHO’s suspension

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the suspension of inspector Amanjot Kaur, former station house officer (SHO) at Sarabha Nagar police station.

The court issued orders while hearing the plea filed by the inspector, who had been suspended on November 17 over a one-year-old bribery case, just seven days after joining as SHO.

The next hearing of the case is on March 22, 2023.

In the petition, the inspector stated that she had not accepted a bribe from anyone, adding that she was not served notice or given a chance to present her version before her suspension. A departmental enquiry was also marked against her. After the court’s orders, she has not been given a posting yet.

The inspector was suspended in a case which was filed when she was deputed at cyber crime cell in Mohali. It was alleged that she had accepted ₹1 lakh bribe in a case filed by Gurbachan Singh of Saini Majra village on December 9, 2021.

However, the Inspector pleaded innocence in the matter. Later, a video of a man claiming to be the complainant in the case went viral on social networking sites, in which he claimed that Kaur had not accepted a bribe from him or anyone else.

