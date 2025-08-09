HC stays Haryana govt orders blocking consumer panel head’s decisions

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed two Haryana government orders that blocked the decisions of president of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC)’s on commission’s staff postings. The high court has also sought explanation from the government on withdrawal of the security cover of the commission president, Justice (retd) TPS Mann. The high court has also sought explanation from the government on withdrawal of the security cover of the commission president, Justice (retd) TPS Mann. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order came on the plea from commission, where it was submitted that the government has been unconstitutionally blocking the commission’s order to transfer the presidents and members of the district consumer commissions. The state government is interfering with the administrative functioning of the commission even as the settled legal position is that the administrative control of state and district consumer panels vests with the president of SCDRC, the commission’s counsel Pardeep Solath had told the court.

“...the regular interference by the respondent No.2 (principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) into the day-to-day work and administrative control of the president, state commission has created an unbecoming position for the petitioner. Due to the illegal orders of the respondent No.2, the subordinate staff has started disobeying the orders of the petitioner. The unlawful interference of respondent No.2 has created hindrance in the administration of justice,” the plea said, adding that the government has “outraged the autonomy” of the commission. “The frequent unlawful interference by respondent No.2 has made it difficult for the state consumer commission to work independently and efficiently,” the plea said.

During the hearing, it was also informed that the security given to the president, SCDRC as per terms of his appointment has also been withdrawn. Taking serious note of the matter the high court has sought response by September 18 and directed the state to explain the reason for withdrawal of security and also stayed two such decisions, where the government had “interfered” with SCDRC decisions.