HC stays PU syndicate polls slated for Dec 29

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Panjab University (PU) syndicate elections slated for December 29.

The order was passed by the high court, acting on a June 2022 plea from three professors -- Keshav Malhotra, Navdeep Goyal and Ronki Ram.

The matter had reached the court after the varsity chancellor disapproved the election of six candidates from the constituency of faculties. Among them three – Keshav Malhotra, Navdeep Goyal and Ronki Ram – had challenged the decision in court.

While rejecting the election of the six candidates, the chancellor had asked the PU registrar to immediately issue a fresh notice of elections for the constituency.

Apart from the three professors who moved court, the other three candidates were Ashok Goyal, Rajesh Gill and Anu Chatrath. All six are former senators.

The court while staying syndicate election observed that petitioners have already concluded their arguments and counsel for varsity was heard at length and concluded arguments on November 7. Thereafter, the case was adjourned for December 2, then December 6 and then December 12. After the case was adjourned for December 14 to enable the respondents to conclude their arguments, the counsels sought further adjournments.

On the other hand, the counsel for the petitioner had submitted that elections of the last syndicate in the current term of the senate are going to be held on December 29. Hence, the case be decided expeditiously. The petitioner’s counsel had further alleged “mischievous” attempts at the hands of authorities to defeat their right to vote.

“...It seems that the respondents are delaying the final adjudication of the present petition on one pretext or the other,” the bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj observed, ordering that the elections be stayed till January 17, the next date of hearing.

PU postpones senate meeting too

Following the court order, PU issued a circular on Tuesday that the upcoming senate meeting and syndicate elections have also been delayed.

The notice mentions that due to administrative reasons, the meetings of the senate and the faculties, scheduled on December 28, 29 and 30 for election of syndicate. deans and secretaries for transacting other business, have been postponed till further orders.

While the officials didn’t confirm why this has happened, sources said it has been delayed following the court order and is unlikely to take place now before January 17.