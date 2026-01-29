HC stays tree felling for devp in Haryana’s Rohtak

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday restrained Haryana from cutting trees on a 38-acre green patch in the heart of Rohtak city for its proposed Sector 6. As per the counsel, Mohit Rathee it was in the year 2002 the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran had acquired 1,000 acre of land for development of the city. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court bench of justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry acted on a public interest litigation (PIL) by one Nikhil Goyal, who had challenged Haryana government move of developing a sector on this land with nearly 12,000 trees.

“Why are you cutting these trees within Rohtak itself? You don’t want your children or your grandchildren to survive?” the bench orally remarked while passing the stay order and seeking government response by March 18. The court has also directed the state government to place on record all permissions, if any, granted for tree-felling in the area.

As per the counsel, Mohit Rathee it was in the year 2002 the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran had acquired 1,000 acre of land for development of the city. However, later the idea was dropped and in almost 80% cases land was given back to owners. This parcel of land remained acquired and over a period of time has now nearly 12,000 trees, Rathee said.

During the hearing, it was submitted that it was a naturally grown forest, which should be considered as forest area as per provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 as per which area having more than 5 acre of trees are deemed to be forest area, the lawyer had said while referring to the Haryana government notification of August 18, 2025.

It was further alleged that permissions are required to be taken even for felling of one tree. However, in the case in hand it is completely absent and they have already started cutting the trees. Some photos of the exercise of trees being cut were also shown to the court.