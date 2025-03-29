HC summons Punjab chief secy over state’s ‘failure’ to upgrade jail infra

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday summoned Punjab chief secretary, and additional chief secretaries of finance and jails departments over ‘failure’ of the state government to take steps for procurement of equipment for upgrading security in jails. A view of Punjab and Haryana high court

The bench of justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda said multiple affidavits have been filed on behalf of the state, but there was a lack of progress and hence, the court is ‘dissatisfied’.

This court has been monitoring the progress in augmenting the security of jails for over a year and sufficient time was given for Punjab to put in place measures suggested by the senior officers of the state government to augment the security of jails, the bench said, asking the officers to be in the court on April 24 to explain why the suggested measures not put in place.

The court was hearing a suo motu plea initiated in 2023 in connection with interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi telecast by a private channel while he was in custody of Punjab Police.

During the proceedings, the court started monitoring procurement of equipment for jails. The Punjab Police initially denied that the interviews took place within the state. Later, a special investigation team (SIT) found one of the interviews was conducted at a Punjab Police facility in Kharar on the intervening night of September 3 and 4, 2022. The SIT said a second interview was conducted in Rajasthan. The investigation of the case over the second interview has been transferred to Rajasthan.

The bench observed that in January 2024, the court was informed that body scanners installation will be completed in 14 jails within six months. In March 2024, it was stated that necessary approvals had been obtained, and it would be completed in five months. In September 2024, an affidavit claimed ₹69 core had been sanctioned.

However, the next month, it was submitted that the tender was cancelled but no reason was given, the bench said.