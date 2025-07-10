Search
HC takes suo motu note of child’s death at unregistered school in Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 06:50 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has taken suo motu cognizance of a child’s death at a play school in Sirsa.

According to news reports the four-year- old was a student of unregistered playschool in Mamera Kalan village in Sirsa on July 1. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to news reports the four-year- old was a student of unregistered playschool in Mamera Kalan village in Sirsa on July 1.

The boy fell unconscious but was not allegedly attended to for half an hour as teachers were busy in a meeting. Later, he was declared dead at the hospital, the reports had claimed.

The reports further claimed that there are over 50 such schools in Sirsa alone running without registration and without following necessary safety protocols.

Taking serious note of the incident, the high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry has sought response from the government.

