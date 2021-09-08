Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HCS exams: Sikh candidates asked to report an hour in advance
In case, a suspected device is detected in articles of faith,Sikh candidates appearing for HCS exams will be restrained from carrying the same into the examination hall. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In case, a suspected device is detected in articles of faith,Sikh candidates appearing for HCS exams will be restrained from carrying the same into the examination hall. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

HCS exams: Sikh candidates asked to report an hour in advance

An official spokesperson said Sikh candidates appearing for HCS exams should let authorities to screen the articles of faith to ascertain whether there are any suspected devices, electronic or otherwise.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:25 AM IST

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on Tuesday announced that Sikh candidates, who wish to carry articles of faith, such as kara and kripan, into the examination hall during the Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services preliminary exam on September 12, will have to report to the centre an hour in advance.

An official spokesperson said, the candidates should let authorities to screen the articles of faith to ascertain whether there are any suspected devices, electronic or otherwise.

In case, a suspected device is detected, they will be restrained from carrying the same into the examination hall. The spokesperson said in case candidates fail to report an hour early or fail to cooperate with the staff on screening duty, they will not be allowed to take the examination with kara and kripan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.