HCS exams: Sikh candidates asked to report an hour in advance

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on Tuesday announced that Sikh candidates, who wish to carry articles of faith, such as kara and kripan, into the examination hall during the Haryana Civil Services (executive branch) and allied services preliminary exam on September 12, will have to report to the centre an hour in advance.

An official spokesperson said, the candidates should let authorities to screen the articles of faith to ascertain whether there are any suspected devices, electronic or otherwise.

In case, a suspected device is detected, they will be restrained from carrying the same into the examination hall. The spokesperson said in case candidates fail to report an hour early or fail to cooperate with the staff on screening duty, they will not be allowed to take the examination with kara and kripan.