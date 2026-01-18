Health camp held in Sector 10 Panchkula

Navdeep Mahajan, president of The Mahajan Sabha Charitable Trust, Panchkula, announced that the trust organised a medical camp on January 18 in collaboration with the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh. The medical team was led by Dr Vandita and Dr Shikha, along with ten staff members. The camp was specifically designed for women who often struggle to find time for these critical health screenings. (HT Photo)

While the trust and hospital initially targeted 50-60 participants, proactive outreach resulted in 66 individuals undergoing specialised testing. According to hospital protocols, the high turnout earned the camp ‘super success’ status. The camp was specifically designed for women who often struggle to find time for these critical health screenings.

The doctors agreed that the fear associated with the word ‘cancer’ often prevents women from seeking testing at the appropriate age. Through this initiative, they encouraged women to come forward voluntarily to ensure their long-term health and safety.

Mahajan expressed his gratitude to the tireless volunteers who made the event possible, including Kanchan Mahajan, Ritu Mahajan, Nirmal Mahajan, Jyotika Mahajan, Aruna Mahajan, Neha Sandeep Mahajan, Neha Vinay Mahajan, Renu Mahajan, Vijay Gupta, Sunita Gupta, Prem Bhushan, Munish Gupta, Arvind Mahajan, Vinay Mahajan, Sandeep Mahajan, RC Gupta, Manu J Singh, Naresh Mahajan, Tarsem Mahajan, Kulbhushan Gupta, and Lt. Col Kabotra.

The hospital staff thanked the trust for its dedication, which turned the camp into a meaningful service for the community.