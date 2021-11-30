Health department to appoint nodal officers for Chandigarh MC elections

The director health services (DHS), Chandigarh, will appoint one nodal officer with each of the returning officers for the municipal corporation (MC) elections, the UT health secretary Yashpal Garg directed on Monday.

“The assigned nodal officers should ensure that all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour guidelines are being followed during the elections besides providing required medical assistance in case of emergency. Protocols like screening of residents before entering polling booths or arranging medical facilities like ambulances and doctors at the spots will also be followed,” Garg said.

A review meeting was conducted by the health secretary on Monday to discuss the emergent issues, especially the new variant of concern ‘omicron’ of Covid-19. During the meeting, Garg directed the authorities from GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and dispensaries to ensure that all out-patient department (OPD) patients are tested for Covid-19, even if they are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

“In case of hospital admission, all patients will be subjected to rapid antigen test (RAT) and RT-PCR tests. In case of OPD, all patients have to undergo RAT test while all symptomatic patients must also take RT-PCR test. In case of asymptomatic patients also, the doctor concerned may insist for RTPCR test in addition to RAT. In case of emergency and serious patients, the doctor may immediately provide the treatment/consultation and get the Covid test done at a later stage,” the order read.

Garg further said, “The government hospitals in Chandigarh are in the state of readiness with sufficient number of oxygenated beds and ventilator beds.”

The UT also has three Mini Covid care centres, which are in the state of temporary closure but can be revived with the notice of just two or three days.