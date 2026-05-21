Health dept issues advisory as temperatures soar across Ludhiana

As an intense heatwave continues to sweep across Punjab, pushing daytime temperatures sharply upward, the health department on Wednesday issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid venturing outdoors during peak afternoon hours and remain vigilant against heat-related illnesses. Civil Surgeon advises residents to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With several parts of the state under yellow alert for heatwave conditions, Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight between 12 noon and 3 pm, warning that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could trigger dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in severe cases, heat stroke. The advisory assumes greater significance for vulnerable sections, including elderly persons above 60 years of age, young children, pregnant women and patients suffering from chronic ailments. Outdoor workers such as labourers, farmers and construction workers have also been asked to exercise additional caution amid the prevailing weather conditions.

“People should avoid going out between 12 noon and 3 pm as far as possible and ensure adequate intake of water and fluids throughout the day,” Dr Kaur said. She urged residents to maintain adequate hydration by consuming water, ORS, lemon water, lassi and buttermilk, besides wearing loose cotton clothing and covering their heads while stepping outdoors. People have also been advised to avoid strenuous physical activity under direct sunlight during peak heat hours. The civil surgeon cautioned against the consumption of alcohol, caffeinated beverages and excessively spicy food, stating that such items could aggravate dehydration during extreme weather conditions.

She also warned residents against leaving children, elderly persons or animals inside parked vehicles, noting that temperatures inside closed vehicles could escalate to dangerous levels within minutes.

For individuals engaged in outdoor work, the health department has recommended rescheduling work hours to early morning or evening periods, taking frequent breaks in shaded areas and ensuring continuous fluid intake.

Dr Kaur said all government health institutions across the district had been directed to remain fully equipped to handle heat-related emergencies. Hospitals and health centres have been stocked with essential medicines, ORS supplies and emergency treatment facilities to respond promptly to heatstroke and dehydration cases. She further advised residents to seek immediate medical attention in case of symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, weakness, high fever or unconsciousness. In such situations, the affected person should be shifted to a cool place and administered fluids without delay, she added.

Appealing to the public to remain cautious during the ongoing heatwave, the civil surgeon urged residents to follow official weather advisories and adopt preventive measures to minimise the risk of heat-related complications.