Health services hit in Haryana as govt doctors on indefinite strike

Health services were affected in government hospitals across Haryana on Friday as an estimated 2,500 doctors went on an indefinite strike in response to the call given by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA). Policemen stand guard at the civil hospital in Karnal after government doctors struck work in support of their demands on Friday. (HT Photo)

The doctors had gone on a one-day strike and shut down the outpatient department (OPD) services on Wednesday and threatened to go on an indefinite stir from Friday if their demands were not met. The doctors want the formation of a specialist cadre, no direct recruitment of senior medical officers, reduction in bond amount for PG courses and a dynamic assured career progression scheme on a par with their central government counterparts.

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia met the state director-general, health services (DGHS), on Thursday night and assured that life-saving interventions would be done by a team of volunteer doctors in public interest, but the strike would continue. The association has formed a team of doctors that will treat emergencies.

In an attempt to break the deadlock with the agitating doctors, state health minister Anil Vij will chair a meeting with HCMSA representatives in Chandigarh from 2pm on Friday.

Dr Sandeep Abrol, Karnal district president of HCMSA, said at present doctors need to submit two surety bonds of ₹1 crore each to pursue post-graduation courses that was increased from ₹50 lakh each nearly two years ago.

“The association has in the past urged the government to withdraw the decision, a demand seconded by Vij himself, but no final decision has been taken so far,” he added.

The HCMSA president said doctors are quitting government jobs due to work overload, shortage of medicines, security lapses at the workplace, and for being denied the status of a class I officer, while there is a dearth of specialist doctors in the state.

On the other hand, Vij termed the strike unjustified, saying the main demand for approval of specialist cadre has already been granted and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given his consent.

He said the additional chief secretary, health, has approved the demand related to the PG policy, and the process is underway. The demands related to the ACP scheme and direct recruitment of SMOs was also being considered, he said.

The doctors said if the demands have already been accepted, the government should release an official notification.