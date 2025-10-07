Edit Profile
    Hearing of Baramulla MP’s regular bail plea on Oct 15

    AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said the Delhi high court on Monday heard the regular bail plea of incarcerated MP and AIP president Engineer Rashid and directed him to file an affidavit confirming that no other criminal cases are pending against him

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 7:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
    AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said the Delhi high court on Monday heard the regular bail plea of incarcerated MP and AIP president Engineer Rashid and directed him to file an affidavit confirming that no other criminal cases are pending against him. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 15.

    We have full faith that truth and justice will prevail. Engineer Rashid’s strength and patience continue to inspire millions who believe in honesty and fearless representation, said AIP spokesperson. (File)
    We have full faith that truth and justice will prevail. Engineer Rashid's strength and patience continue to inspire millions who believe in honesty and fearless representation, said AIP spokesperson. (File)

    The spokesperson said the development rekindles hope for justice. “Engineer Rashid, who represents the will of lakhs of people of north Kashmir, deserves to be free and present in Parliament, not in prison. His continued incarceration is a wound on democracy,” he said.

    He further added that AIP stands united behind its leader. “We have full faith that truth and justice will prevail. Engineer Rashid’s strength and patience continue to inspire millions who believe in honesty and fearless representation.”

