Hearing of sedition case against Babbar Khalsa International chief Hawara adjourned to April 1

The hearing in the 2005 sedition case registered against Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, serving a life term for the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, was adjourned to April 1 on Saturday. The court was to hear arguments on framing of charges, and Hawara was to appear via video link.

The court was to hear arguments on framing of charges, and Hawara was to appear via video link. But when the video link with Tihar Jail was established, it came to the fore that Hawara has been shifted to Mandoli jail in Delhi. When efforts to establish a link with Mandoli Jail remained unsuccessful, the court deferred the hearing for April 1, when jail authorities would produce him via video conferencing.

The Chandigarh Police, in 2005, had registered a case against Hawara under Sections 121, 121A, 122, 153 and 120 (B) of IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act in Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh. The trial is yet to commence in this case as the court is yet to frame charges against the accused.