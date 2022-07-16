Heartwarming gesture: Kashmiri Pandits welcome Muslims returning from Hajj
The first batch of Kashmiri Muslim pilgrims returning from the Hajj in Mecca was welcomed by Kashmiri Pandits reciting spiritual poetry at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday in a gesture of communal harmony, whose another example was witnessed recently when the local Muslims had welcomed Amarnath yatris wholeheartedly.
As the first batch of 145 pilgrims from Kashmir landed at the airport, a group of Pandits holding red flowers and ‘Izband Daen’ (a copper vessel in which esfand or harmala seeds are burnt as a mark of purity and auspicious atmosphere) chanted sufi verses.
“Mubarak, Mubarak (felicitations),” they said as the Hajj pilgrims responded, “Tuhi ti (for you too).”
The Pandit group burnt the esfand seeds, hugged and shook hands with those returning from the holy pilgrimage, most of whom were dressed in white, seeking their blessings.
Pictures and videos of the gesture were widely circulated on social media and shared by several Kashmiri Muslims as well as Pandits.
“Our Kashmiri Pandits welcomed Hajis at Srinagar airport today by singing traditional Naat seeking the blessings of the Prophet. This is our syncretic culture. Believers of Islam are enablers of Amarnath Yatra and the followers of Shaivism are messengers for unity,” said Mohit Bhan, a Pandit and spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party.
Bhan said that Kashmir’s identity and ethos have emerged stronger every time there is an attack to undermine the people here. “People of both the communities have in personal capacity reclaimed Kashmiriyat, the idea of harmony and coexistence. Two symbolic images of Muslims celebrating Eid with Amarnath yatris at Baltal and Pandits welcoming Muslim hajis reciting Naat are the evidence how Kashmir has survived and evolved every time its resilience is at test,” he added.
People recollected the recent gestures of Kashmiri Muslims welcoming Amarnath yatris last month into the Valley after two years of no pilgrimage. The yatris have also hailed the efforts of local Muslims in saving the lives of the pilgrims after flashfloods hit near the cave shrine on July 8, killing at least 15 people. The yatris stranded after the flashfloods, and local Muslims, including ponywalas, porters and other service providers, had also celebrated Eid together at the Baltal base camp in Pahalgam on July 10.
On July 3, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was all praise for the efforts of locals in ensuring that the yatra was a success.
-
Rubaiya only identified Yasin, not others: PDP
Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister and former J&K chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed identified not others, only Yasin Malik, during a hearing in her kidnapping case before a TADA court in Jammu, People's Democratic Party said on Saturday. Rubaiya was kidnapped in December 1989 allegedly by Malik and his aides when her father was the Union home minister in the VP Singh-led National Front government.
-
Over 90 dead pigs trigger panic in Lucknow’s Faizullahganj
Fear gripped the residents of Faizullahganj on Saturday after the mysterious death of over ninety pigs over the past three days due to an unknown disease. According to residents, till Thursday evening, 60 pigs were found dead in Shyam Vihar, Krishnalok Colony and Millat Nagar area of Faizullahganj, Ward II. On Friday, 27 more pigs were found dead, and with the death of ten more on Saturday, the total count reached 97.
-
Inquiry ordered into encounter in J&K’s Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the anti-militancy operation at Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara district that took place last month wherein four militants were killed. Not only local villagers, but former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also raised objection on the encounter. “There are some apprehensions over this encounter. So it should be properly probed,” said a villager in neighbouring village where the encounter had taken place.
-
HP govt transfers, gives additional charge to seven IAS officers
Two days after the replacement of chief secretary, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred and assigned additional charges to seven IAS officers. RD Nazeem, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and transport, financial commissioner (appeals) and MD, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary (industries and social justice & empowerment).
-
Like education, HP’s health sector also in a shambles: AAP
Challenging HP chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party's state president Surjit Thakur said that Jai Ram Thakur should answer 10 issues that have been raised by the people of various constituencies during the AAP's 'Parivartan Yatra' within a fortnight, else the public is ready to give this government a befitting reply in the assembly elections. He said like education, the health sector was also in a shambles in Himachal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics