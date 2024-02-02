Heaters, lamps, jaggery mix help Chhatbir zoo inmates beat the chill

Room heaters, ultraviolet lamps, cosy straw beds, and warming concoctions of honey, sugarcane and jaggery are helping the animals and birds housed at Chhatbir Zoo fight the cold. An iguana basking in the warmth of lamps at Chhatbir zoo in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The feline inmates of the zoo – tigers, lions and leopards – have been provided with room and convector heaters. “All openings in the enclosures have been covered with polythene and fibre sheets to protect the animals from the cold wind,” says senior zoo official Harpal Singh, adding that the staff regularly monitors the temperature to ensure that the furry residents are comfortable at all times and are neither too hot nor too cold.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The herbivores are taking shelter from the elements under the specially built tarpaulin waterproof huts , which have been lined with thick layers of paddy straw and wheat husk. “We are providing a hygienic and comfortable environment to keep animals stress free in these harsh winters,” says Singh.

The feathered residents of the zoo have been provided paddy straw, wheat husk and rice bran bedding for warm nesting, and their cages have been covered with jute mat, fibre clothes and polythene sheets.

Special reptile basking lamps have been fitted in the reptile section. “The reptile house has been equipped with oil fin heaters, which is very good for them, as these heaters do not affect the natural humidity of the enclosures. Besides, all reptile cells have been provided with dry leaf foliage and heavy blankets to keep them cosy.”

Aquariums have been equipped with water heaters and circulation systems to keep the turtles and tortoises comfortable.

The animals have also been put on a special diet to hep them brave the cold weather conditions. “A special dietary plan is being implemented, which includes 100 gm honey and 1kg sugarcane for each bear, 100 gm jaggery for each deer , 20 gm jaggery and 100gm sugarcane for each monkey, 100kg sugarcane for elephants per day and rock salt to lick for all herbivores to maintain their body temperature,” says Singh.