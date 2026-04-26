Heatwave grips Punjab, Faridkot hottest at 45.2°C

A severe heatwave is sweeping Punjab, with Faridkot recording the highest maximum temperature on Saturday at a scorching 45.2°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum temperature across Punjab was significantly above normal, by around 5°C. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Bathinda was the second hottest in the state at 44.2°C, followed by Patiala at 42.5°C, Ludhiana at 42.2°C, Chandigarh at 41°C and Amritsar at 40.3°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum temperature across Punjab was significantly above normal, by around 5°C.

The intense daytime heat has been compounded by unusually warm nights with minimum temperature also going about 5°C above normal, offering little relief to residents.

Meteorological officials said that both day and night temperatures were running significantly above normal, creating heat stress conditions across several districts.

Persistently high minimum temperatures — often referred to as “warm nights” — are preventing the body from recovering from daytime heat, thereby increasing health risks, especially for vulnerable populations.

Neighbouring Haryana is also reeling under blistering heat. Rohtak was the hottest in the state at 44.6°C, according to IMD.

Among other places in the state, Narnaul recorded a high of 43.5°C, Sirsa 43.4°C, Hisar 43°C, Karnal 42.8°C, Bhiwani 42.5°C and Ambala 41.9°C, while Gurugram’s maximum settled at 40.9°C.

According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave in the plains is declared when the maximum temperature touches 40°C or more, along with a 4.5 to 6.4 degree departure from normal. A severe heatwave is announced when the mercury is 40°C or up and 6.5 degrees above normal.Similarly, a warm night is declared when the maximum temperature goes past 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5°C above normal. A severe warm night means the minimum has gone 6.5°C above normal.

Health authorities have advised people to avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Rain around the corner

The ongoing spell of heatwave conditions prevailing over parts of northwest India is expected to abate after two days, with the weather department predicting rainfall at isolated places from April 27 to May 1.

“Heatwave conditions are likely at places from April 25 to 27 in the state. Warm night conditions are also likely at isolated places during the same period. Light rain is likely at isolated places from April 27 to May 1 in the state. No significant change in maximum temperature is expected over the next three days, with a fall of about 2-4°C thereafter.” the weather bulletin stated.