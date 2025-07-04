Heavy rain in Ludhiana likely on July 6, 7: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted light rain in the district soon with a yellow alert for heavy rain on July 6, 7. Light rain is very likely over parts of Khanna, Ludhiana East, Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon and Ludhiana West in the district, the IMD stated. Last year, the city saw 524.7 mm rain during the monsoon season. (HT Photo)

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely over the state during the week. Rainfall is likely to be normal to above normal over the state during the week,” said a release issued by the IMD’s Chandigarh centre. This month, the district has received 36 mm rain so far. On June 1, the district recorded 18 mm of rainfall, followed by 18.4 mm of rain the next day. The city usually sees 220.4 mm of rainfall in July. Last year, July saw only 137.3 mm rain in Ludhiana.

Earlier, June logged 131.1 mm rainfall, the highest since 2013 when the month saw 148.7 mm rainfall. The monthly rainfall was also over twice the normal of 59 mm for the month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The district received only 32.3 mm rain in June 2024.

The monsoon hit the state on June 22 with 49 mm rain that day. The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year. The normal rain in the city during the monsoon season (late June till September) is 599.7 mm, according to the PAU. Last year, the city saw 524.7 mm rain during the season.