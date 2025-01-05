Menu Explore
Heavy rain, snowfall in parts of Himachal on Monday: MeT

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 06, 2025 05:28 AM IST

IMD has also predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places on January 7 (Tuesday) over mid and high hills of the state

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted a few spells of heavy rain and snowfall at many places in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Tourists enjoying in Manali's Solang Valley on Sunday. (Aqil Khan /HT)
The weather office in Shimla has issued an alert of heavy rain or snowfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places for Monday. IMD has also predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places on January 7 (Tuesday) over mid and high hills of the state.

Heavy rain or snowfall is predicted in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi and Shimla districts of Himachal on Monday. However, moderate to light rain or snowfall is predicted in Solan and Sirmaur districts, while moderate rainfall is likely in Bilaspur, Una and Hamirpur districts of the state.

An IMD official said, “Light to moderate snowfall is most likely at many places in the mid and high hills of the state from the evening of January 5 to forenoon of January 7 with heavy spells likely at few places on January 6.”

Minimum temperatures of mid and high hills are very likely to fall by 4-5 degrees and no large change in minimum temperatures is likely in low hills and plain areas during 2-3 days. Maximum temperatures are very likely to fall drastically by 5-6 degrees for the next 2 days thereafter it will very likely rise gradually by 4-5 degrees for subsequent next 2-3 days.

Moreover, cold day conditions are very likely at a few places on January 6 and at isolated places on January 7.

Weather was dry over the state during the last 24 hours. There was no large change in minimum temperatures over many parts of the state during the period and minimum temperatures of most of the stations were appreciably above normal by 3-6 degrees.

