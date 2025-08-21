Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Hoshiarpur

Heavy rain on Wednesday left large parts of the city waterlogged, affecting traffic movements, leading to long jams on potholed roads. Heavy rain on Wednesday left large parts of the city waterlogged, affecting traffic movements, leading to long jams on potholed roads. (HT Photo)

Water entered houses and shops in low-lying areas in Premgarh and Krishna Nagar. Mini secretariat and other government buildings were also inundated by pools of water. While office goers faced long delays, students, who had already left for their schools, faced hardships returning home.

In Sherpur Bahtian village, 10km from the city, parents had to arrange tractor trolleys to ferry their wards home as the link road got submerged in water due to a breach in the choe (rivulet) bandh.

Torrential rain in the upper reaches caused flash floods in several streams in the district. Bhangi choe, Mehngrowal choe, and Dada choe overflowed. A car almost got washed away in Bahowal choe when the driver tried to wade through it. Villagers came to his rescue and pulled out the vehicle using ropes.

Rampur Jhanjowal village in the Mahilpur block was also submerged in floodwater.

Garhshankar sub-divisional magistrate Sanjiv Kumar visited the flood-affected villages and directed the drainage department to do the needful to prevent such situations in the future. He said that the revenue department would assess the losses and send the report to the government for compensation. MP Raj Kumar directed the district officials to provide food, drinking water, medicines, and other essentials to the flood-affected villagers.

Deputy commissioner Ashika Jain cautioned people against venturing near choes.