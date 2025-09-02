Heavy rainfall disrupts daily life in Haryana

Heavy rainfall in major parts of the state in the last three days has disrupted daily life. Many people were stranded in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa and other parts of the state. In urban areas, roads and streets were inundated with water and commuters had to face inconvenience. Farmers looking at submerged crops in Bhaini Maharajpur village of Meham subdivision in Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

On Monday, a delegation of farmers from various villages of Meham met Rohtak deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta and appraised him about the flood-like situation in over the 25 villages.

Vikas Siwach, a resident of Rohtak’s Samain village, said that they also met the irrigation officials and told them that over 1,000 acres of crop is submerged into water and urged them to take out water with the help of motors.

“We urged the DC to repair the damaged school and community centres buildings to avoid any untoward incident. The government should open the e-Kshatipurti portal for all affected villages and give orders for special girdawari,” he added.

Deepak Nehra, a resident of Rohtak’s Nindana said that his 5-acres of Bajra crop was damaged and 2-acre paddy crop was submerged due to rains. “The government should provide ₹70,000 per acre compensation to the affected farmers,” he added.

Dayanand Punia, of Matani village in Bhiwani, who represents All India Kisan Sabha, said that moong, bajra and cotton crops have been 70% damaged but the government has not opened the portal yet.

“ Where the farmers should go to lodge their complaint. If the government does not give orders for special girdawari, how farmers, who had not insured their crops, will get compensation,” he added.

In Hisar, electricity supplies were disrupted for over 10 hours as several 33 kV substations were inundated and several poles were uprooted. Hisar deputy commissioner Anish Yadav visited several flood-affected villages and directed the officials to provide pump sets to farmers to drain out water. He said that the situation is under control and helpline numbers have been issued.

The DCs of Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa and other districts also issued helpline numbers and disaster response teams have been formed.

Yamuna water enters Karnal

As the water levels in the Yamuna rose around noon after discharge, it entered low-lying areas of Karnal.

Visuals showed waterlogging on a prime road connecting Haryana with Uttar Pradesh, at Shergarh Tapu village under Indri sub-division of Karnal.

Karnal DC Uttam Singh visited vulnerable villages like Kalsoura and Kunda Kalan to take stock of the Yamuna embankments and water flow, while also speaking to heads of a few other villages.

On the other hand, Haryana assembly speaker and Gharounda MLA Harvinder Kalyan also spoke with the DC asking them to be fully prepared to deal with a possible flood-like situation.

Overflowing Som and Pathrala river also caused inconvenience at various villages of Chhachhrauli block in Yamunanagar, while villages in Radaur remained on alert as overflowing Yamuna posed a constant threat.

Markanda swells in Kurukshetra

In view of heavy rainfall at the Kala Amb region and beyond, Markanda seasonal river also swelled at Mullana of Ambala and Shahabad of Kurukshetra.

As per the figures, the river was flowing at 255.85 metres, just at the danger level of 256 metres at GT road in Shahabad at 4 pm.

As a precautionary measure, all schools in 18 villages of Shahabad and Pehowa blocks will remain closed on Tuesday. Deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena visited villages and areas with waterlogging, including Kathwa and Tangaur, taking stock of the situation.

During a video conferencing, chief minister Nayab Saini instructed the DC to ensure that essential items for residents and fodder for cattle in 18 affected villages are provided.

Leaves of officers cancelled in Ambala

Due to recent heavy rainfall, a significant increase has been recorded in the water level of Tangri, Ghaggar and Markanda rivers, passing through Ambala.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar has issued instructions to all concerned departments to remain alert in view of the rain and high water level in the rivers and possible flood-like situations in the areas around these rivers.

“Officials of all departments have been ordered to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation in their respective jurisdictions. They have been asked to impose 24-hour ‘Thikri Pehra’ in sensitive areas, instruct Sarpanchs and Chowkidars to remain alert in rural areas and prepare a 24-hour duty roster of field staff in urban areas,” he said.