Heavy rains lash Jammu, several roads damaged, low lying areas inundated

Overnight heavy rains that lashed Jammu region, inundated low lying areas, damaged several houses, roads, electricity poles and a vital bridge over Sahar Khad in Kathua on Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Sunday morning, said officials. Portion of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway was damaged due to overflowing of Sahar Khad nallah following heavy rainfall, in Kathua, on Sunday. (PTI)

Overnight rains were recorded across Jammu and Kashmir which continued on Sunday morning as well. The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that 194.5 mm rains were recorded in Jammu city from Saturday evening till Sunday evening (5:30 pm) while Katra recorded 121.4 mm rains. Jammu recorded 190.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am.

MeT Srinagar director Mukhtar ahmed said that this was the highest August rainfall recorded since 1996. “It is the second-highest August rainfall recorded in around 30 years,” he said.

A pillar beneath a bridge over Sahar Khad near Kalibari on Jammu-Kathua national highway (NH 44) in Kathua district tilted from its foundation this morning due to heavy rains in the rivulet. “After some time the bridge also slanted. Traffic movement was diverted to adjoining bridge and then diverted to safer route,” said a police officer.

A major portion of a land near a temple on the banks of River Tawi in Jammu city also caved in due to heavy rains.

Similarly, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on Kishtwar-Padder road near Pathernaki some 32 kms from Kishtwar. “Efforts are on to clear the landslide as several high rank officials were in Padder,” said the officer.

Around 50 houses were inundated and partially damaged in lower Roop Nagar area of the Jammu City and a road in the locality was washed away. Reports stated that some cattle were also washed away in the flashfloods.

At Indian Institute of Integrated Medicines (IIM) at Canal Road in Jammu city, girls’ hostel was inundated.

“Ground floor of the hostel was submerged in the rain water compelling the students to take refuge on higher floors to save themselves. Later, SDRF personnel used boats and rescued 45 students,” said a police officer.

The rescue operation continued for more than five hours and all the trapped students were evacuated.

IIM director Dr Zabeer Ahmed said the institute has made arrangements for the safe stay of the students.

Thanking police and SDRF for their assistance in evacuating the students, he said there was no need to panic. “We have enough alternative arrangements to provide accommodation to students,” he said, adding as the floodwaters started collecting in the ground floor, the institute mobilised all resources, including dewatering pumps for the safety of the students.

A culvert on the exit gate of Jammu bus stand also collapsed owing to the heavy rainfall.

The torrential rains also causes problems to candidates appearing for junior engineer (JE, electrical) exams being conducted by J&K Staff Selection Board.

SSP Traffic Jammu Qaiser Farooq said, “After today’s heavy early morning downpour, traffic police City Jammu swung into action and ensured that not only roads remain hassle free but those in distress are also reached out.”

“We immediately arranged for transhipment and further transportation of candidates appearing for JE (Electrical) examination being conducted by J&K SSRB in traffic police’s own or locally arranged vehicles.”

Schools to be shut today

The directorate of school education, Jammu, on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools in the Jammu division for August 25--Monday-- in view of inclement weather conditions.

According to the order issued by the joint director Mushtaq Ahmed, both government and private schools across Jammu division will remain closed on Monday. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure considering the prevailing bad weather.

The LG Manoj Sinha said that recent natural calamities in the country were a matter of grave concern for all. “I advise the people to stay alert in view of weather forecast of heavy rains in Jammu. SDRF and NDRF are on high alert. I hope that no big incident takes place,” he added.

Omar alerts departments

Heavy overnight rains in Jammu and moderate showers in Kashmir triggered a flood like situation in parts of the Union territory on Sunday prompting chief minister Omar Abdullah to issue a high alert to all departments.

Kashmir valley received light to moderate rains with summer capital Srinagar recording rainfall of 14.8 mm. Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a maximum of 46 mm rains while Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 45 mm rainfall.

Jal Shakti minister Javed Ahmed Rana also assessed J&K’s flood preparedness during a meeting held with the chief engineers and other senior officers in wake of the ongoing monsoon season.

He reviewed the readiness and infrastructure needed for handling the emergency situations, especially in flood-prone areas across the region.

Meanwhile, the MeT has predicted more rains for the coming two days.

“There is possibility of intense or heavy to very heavy rain and thunder at few places of Jammu division and heavy rain in Kashmir division during August 25 and 26,” an update by MeT said.

There are chances of cloudburst and flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and rock fall.

“Stay away from water bodies, river embankments and Kachha houses,” it said.

Rajnath Singh meets Chishoti cloudburst victims

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited GMC Jammu and met the victims of the cloudburst that hit Chishoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, said officials.

The massive cloudburst claimed 65 lives, largely pilgrims of Chandi Mata Mandir in Padder, while 32 remain missing

However, the defence minister couldn’t go to Chishoti to personally assess the extent of damage and take stock of rescue operations due to inclement weather. “Visited Jammu Medical College and met those who were injured due to cloudburst and flashfloods at Chishoti in Kishtwar. Praying for the speedy recovery of all the injured. LG Manoj Sinha and MoS in Union government Dr Jitendra Singh accompanied me during the visit,” he posted on X.

“Due to inclement weather, I could not go to the cloud burst affected areas of Kishtwar today. Reviewed the situation at Chishoti from Jammu, via video conferencing facility. It is heartening to note that the state administration, army, NDRF, SDRF, J&K Police have done excellent work during the crisis situation,” he wrote further.

32 people are still missing in Chishoti : LG Sinha

“Around 32 people are still missing. Searches are still on to trace the missing pilgrims. Relief and rehabilitation measures have been initiated, and so far ₹4.13 crore has been disbursed among the affected families,” said LG Sinha added.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Sunil Sharma said that he briefed Rajnath Singh, Sinha and Jitendra Singh via video conferencing, with administrative officers present, on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Chishoti village. “I requested several key initiatives, including road widening, crash barrier installation, and takeover by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), due to the road’s strategic and cultural significance; construction of a motorable Bailey Bridge at Chishoti to restore connectivity; establishment of an Army Goodwill School at Padder to provide quality education; sanctioning of a petrol pump at Padder to address refueling challenges,” he said.

“I also urged expedited financial support from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and a comprehensive rehabilitation package to cover losses in agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and local businesses,” he added.