Heavy snowfall in Himachal hits road traffic, power supply

Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh since Tuesday night has brought life to a standstill in the remote areas of tribal Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Shimla districts.

Also read: Orange alert in Kashmir, 42 flights cancelled in Srinagar

A total of 314 roads, including two national highways, a state highway and the Rohtang tunnel, have been blocked for traffic due to inclement weather.

A maximum of 134 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti district. Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass has been closed after a foot of snow was recorded at the North Portal, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, the director of State Disaster Management Authority, said. The 3,978-m Rohtang Pass has got more than four feet of snow. Multhan in Kangra, Prasher Lake in Mandi and Rakchham in Kinnaur also got 1-ft of snowfall each that is still continuing.

Sangla got 10 inches of snow, while Chanshal, Kalpa, Gulaba and Shikari got 8 inches each. Solang near Manali got 7 inches of snowfall, Jalori Jot 6 inches, Koksar and Sissu 5 inches each, Dodra Kwar 3 inches and Pangi valley 2.5 inches of snowfall.

Triund, the trekkers’ destination above Dharamshala, also received snowfall, while the Dhauladhar Range wore a white mantle.

Eighty-six roads were closed in Chamba district, too.

More than 300 transformers, including nearly 100 in Mandi district, were hit due to the snowfall, causing the suspension of power supply in the remote areas. At least 24 water supply schemes have also been affected.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged tourists and local residents to avoid travelling to snowbound areas. He said the departments concerned are working to restore water and power supply besides reopening roads in the affected areas at earliest.

Rain in Manali and Dalhousie; Keylong coldest in state

The middle and lower hills experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

Dalhousie got 41mm of rainfall, Manali 40mm, Bhunter 32mm, Palampur 24.6mm, Dharamshala and Chamba 20mm each, Mandi 12.2mm and Shimla 11.6mm.

The fresh spell of snow has led to maximum temperatures falling by several degrees. The minimum temperatures were 3-4 degrees above normal.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a night temperature of minus 3.1°C followed by minus 1°C in Kufri. Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.6°C, while the minimum temperature in Manali was 1.2 °C and Dalhousie 1.3°C.

The meteorological department has forecast bad weather till January 9, including a yellow alert for heavy rain and snowfall on January 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON