Helmetless scooterist held for assaulting Chandigarh traffic cop

Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a traffic police personnel at the Sectors 37-38 Small Chowk after he was stopped for riding a scooter without helmet. The accused, Baldev Kumar, is a resident of Dadumajra Colony. Accused Baldev began to verbally abuse the police officers. He allegedly grabbed the ASI by the collar, causing his uniform to tear and his nameplate to fall off. (Getty image)

The incident occurred at 2 pm on Monday when the police attempted to stop three scooter-borne men for traffic violation. The police said ASI Ombir Singh, who was on duty at the time, signalled the Honda Activa to stop after noticing that none of the riders was wearing a helmet. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver also admitted that he did not have the necessary documents.

However, the situation escalated when Baldev began to verbally abuse the police officers. He allegedly grabbed the ASI by the collar, causing his uniform to tear and his nameplate to fall off.

When constable Yogesh Kumar tried to intervene, Baldev assaulted him as well.

The two other passengers on the scooter reportedly attempted to de-escalate the situation and eventually fled the scene on foot, leaving Baldev behind. Police immediately called for backup and Baldev was arrested on the spot.

A case under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector-39 police station.