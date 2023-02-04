Helmets for Sikh soldiers: SGPC walks out of minority body meet

Amid row over the Union government’s plan to introduce ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers, a meeting called by National Commission for Minorities (NCM) at its New Delhi office on Friday failed to foster consensus as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation staged a walk out.

Terming the helmet a “safety headgear”, the commission had called a meeting with the representatives of Sikh community, including those retired from defence forces.

On directions of the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, the SGPC also sent its delegation for its representation in the meeting. Led by SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, the delegation comprised member Raghbir Singh Saharanmajra, assistant secretary Jaswinder Singh Jassi and Delhi-based Sikh leader Ranjit Kaur.

“The commission had sent a letter to Akal Takht Sahib to send its representatives, following which Takht Sahib deputed us for this task. We did not expect that it was a big meeting and many other personalities, most of whom are pro-BJP, were also invited for it. After we presented our version, we were asked to take part in the discussion over the issue. But discussion could not be held because it is maryada (code of conduct)-related issue, which cannot be altered at any cost. So, after handing over our written version, we opted to leave the meeting that lasted for two hours,” said Grewal.

The SGPC delegation rejected the proposal terming the helmet as “Loh Top (iron cap)”. “Meddling with affairs of Sikh lifestyle and identity will not be tolerated at any cost. The Sikh military personnel won’t accept this loh top at all,” Grewal said in the meeting, on behalf of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Raising objection over the proposal, the delegation members said no discussion can be held on this issue as this proposal is illogical. The commission offered the SGPC a discussion with retired Sikh military officers and religious personalities, but they outright rejected the proposal.

“The meeting was held in the name of discussion on the issue with an intention of ensuring agreement on this proposal by calling the retired Sikh military officers and religious personalities. However, no question arises of any discussion on this issue as wearing a top is prohibited in Sikh religion”, said the SGPC delegation members.

Grewal said, “We have instances from world wars and other battles fought by Indian army with neighbouring countries, during which Sikh defence personnel did not wear the loh top. The Sikh army personnel always fought and defeated the enemy with turban.”

In a written statement, the SGPC urged the Union government to revoke the plan in view of the Sikh history, traditions and maryada.

As no consensus could be reached among the representatives, including Baba Amrik Singh, on the occasion, the meeting remained inconclusive. Some representatives said they would not go against the edict of Akal Takht in this regard.

The commission chairperson and former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura remained unavailable for comments.

Sources, however, said the commission has decided to give recommendations to the government, keeping in view the Sikh sentiments after consultations with Sikh personalities.

