Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Portals of Hemkunt Sahib to open for devotees on May 10

Portals of Hemkunt Sahib to open for devotees on May 10

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 06, 2023 01:03 AM IST

The portals of the highest Sikh shrine in the world Hemkunt Sahib will be opened for devotees on May 10, officials said on Wednesday

Dehradun : The portals of the highest Sikh shrine in the world Hemkunt Sahib will be opened for devotees on May 10, officials said on Wednesday.

The portals of the highest Sikh shrine in the world Hemkunt Sahib will be opened for devotees on May 10, officials said on Wednesday .
The portals of the highest Sikh shrine in the world Hemkunt Sahib will be opened for devotees on May 10, officials said on Wednesday .

The date for the opening of the gurudwara, situated at a height of over 13,000 feet in the Garhwal Himalayas, was announced by Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust president Narendrajeet Singh Bindra here after a meeting with chief secretary SS Sandhu.

Hemkunt Sahib is closed for devotees every winter like the famous four Himalayan temples, also known as Char Dham, due to snowbound conditions prevailing in the area.

There is still a thick layer of snow on way to Hemkunt Sahib which army jawans will start to clear from April 20, Bindra said.

Hemkunt Sahib, where 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh meditated, is considered the highest Sikh shrine in the world.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the shrine every year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
snow world president dehradun winter char dham chief secretary gurudwara visit guru gobind singh lakhs area + 10 more
snow world president dehradun winter char dham chief secretary gurudwara visit guru gobind singh lakhs area + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out