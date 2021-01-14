Heritage furniture: Panjab University asks depts to install CCTV cameras to prevent theft
With an aim to prevent theft of heritage furniture, Panjab University has asked departments concerned to immediately install CCTV cameras on their premises.
A circular regarding this was issued by varsity’s dean university instruction (DUI) on Thursday.
The move comes after the sociology department in November reported that 48 of its heritage chairs had gone missing. After the theft was reported, a special panel headed by then senator Navdeep Goyal had asked for verification of heritage furniture by experts from PU’s architecture office. Among suggestions for preservation of the heritage furniture, the panel had advised installation of CCTV cameras.
“All those departments/centres where heritage furniture is available should immediately install CCTV cameras on their premises. For this purpose, the heads of the departments/centres/institutes may request the office of the finance and development officer to provide appropriate ‘budget head’,” reads the communication issued by the DUI office.
It adds that any complaint about missing/stolen furniture should be looked into by the office of the chief of university security.
Chief of university security Ashwani Koul said, “CCTV cameras are always required at critical points and entrances of departments. We welcome the step, as it will be helpful in curbing such incidents at the university.”
According to a list compiled by the Chandigarh Heritage Inventory Committee in 2012, there are 12,793 heritage items, of which a large number are in the possession of the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10. Besides, a huge stock of chairs and tables are at the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariats, Vidhan Sabha and the Punjab and Haryana high court. Panjab University, too, owns a number of such items.
The physical verification of these items has yet to be completed.
