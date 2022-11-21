Hero I-League: RoundGlass Punjab edge out Mohammedan Sporting
RoundGlass Punjab struck as early as the third minute of the game to inflict a second loss on the visitors
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) overcame Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting 1-0, courtesy a Luka Majcen strike, to register their second consecutive win in as many matches at the 16th Hero I-League. Playing at home at the Tau Devi Lal stadium, RoundGlass Punjab struck as early as the third minute of the game to inflict a second loss on the visitors.
RoundGlass Punjab’s gaffer Staikos Vergetis had made his intentions clear right from the start, putting in a three-man back-line. The Mohammedan coach Andrey Chernyshov, meanwhile, went in with a regulation 4-4-2 formation.
The high-press tactics paid off for the Punjab side as even though the visitors found it hard to get enough space or openings to create any gilt-edged chances despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession.
The home-team went ahead just three minutes into the match, when a loose ball found Samuel Lalmuanpuia just outside the Mohammedan box. The diminutive midfielder then found Luka Majcen with a wonderful pass inside, who unleashed a right-footer on the turn to beat keeper Zothanmawia.
Mohammedan got a chance to level the match in the 36th minute, but their attempt flew over keeper Kiran Limbu’s goal.
The second-half was all about substitutions — of which the visitors had three from the outset while the hosts made one. Both teams made their full-quota of five by the end but none could bring another goal in the game. Luka Majcen was adjudged the Hero of the Match.
RoundGlass Punjab FC will meet Rajasthan United FC on November 23 in their next match.
Other news in brief:
Discover Ability, DSOA Mohali bag runner-up trophy at Punjab Special Olympics
U25 ODI match: Punjab beat Chandigarh by three wickets
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics