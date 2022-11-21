Hero I-League: RoundGlass Punjab edge out Mohammedan Sporting

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) overcame Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting 1-0, courtesy a Luka Majcen strike, to register their second consecutive win in as many matches at the 16th Hero I-League. Playing at home at the Tau Devi Lal stadium, RoundGlass Punjab struck as early as the third minute of the game to inflict a second loss on the visitors.

RoundGlass Punjab’s gaffer Staikos Vergetis had made his intentions clear right from the start, putting in a three-man back-line. The Mohammedan coach Andrey Chernyshov, meanwhile, went in with a regulation 4-4-2 formation.

The high-press tactics paid off for the Punjab side as even though the visitors found it hard to get enough space or openings to create any gilt-edged chances despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession.

The home-team went ahead just three minutes into the match, when a loose ball found Samuel Lalmuanpuia just outside the Mohammedan box. The diminutive midfielder then found Luka Majcen with a wonderful pass inside, who unleashed a right-footer on the turn to beat keeper Zothanmawia.

Mohammedan got a chance to level the match in the 36th minute, but their attempt flew over keeper Kiran Limbu’s goal.

The second-half was all about substitutions — of which the visitors had three from the outset while the hosts made one. Both teams made their full-quota of five by the end but none could bring another goal in the game. Luka Majcen was adjudged the Hero of the Match.

RoundGlass Punjab FC will meet Rajasthan United FC on November 23 in their next match.

Other news in brief:

Discover Ability, DSOA Mohali bag runner-up trophy at Punjab Special Olympics

Mohali Discover Ability and DSOA Mohali bagged the overall runner-up trophy at the Punjab Special Olympics, with wins in events including running, walk,shotput, softball throw, relays and standing long jump. Vihan, Archit, Aditiya Sarabjeet brought back two gold medals each, while Harsun, Manpreet, Dhruv, Neev and Yeshvardhan were also among gold medal winners. Nimit, Tarun and Shreya also turned in solid performances to win two silver medals each. Coach Harmanjeet Singh Gill, school principal Poonam Lal Chaudhary and teachers Ranjna Rani and Kavita Sharma praised the students for their efforts.

U25 ODI match: Punjab beat Chandigarh by three wickets

Chandigarh A magnificent knock from wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora (96) helped Punjab to register a three-wicket win over Chandigarh in the opening match of Under-25 ODI tournament at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Chandigarh opted to bat first and scored 259 for the loss of eight wickets from the fine contributions from unbeaten Abhishek Singh (85) and captain Arjun Azad (59). In reply, Punjab once struggling at 140 for five chased down the target in the 47th over with losing seven wickets. Chandigarh will take on Andhra Pradesh in their second match on Monday