Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Hideout linked to JeM busted in Awantipora, terrorist associate held

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 06:34 am IST

Police termed it as a major success against the terror network and said in a joint operation security forces busted a terrorist hideout linked to the proscribed outfit JeM and arrested a terrorist associate involved in supporting terrorists

Police on Saturday busted the hideout of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Awantipora and arrested a terrorist associate.

Security personnel conduct a search operation at a hotel, in Srinagar, on Friday. (PTI)
Security personnel conduct a search operation at a hotel, in Srinagar, on Friday. (PTI)

Police termed it as a major success against the terror network and said in a joint operation security forces busted a terrorist hideout linked to the proscribed outfit JeM and arrested a terrorist associate involved in supporting terrorists.

“Acting on credible input regarding the presence of terrorists in Naner Midoora, police in a joint operation with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF, launched a cordon and search operation in the said area. During the search, one terrorist associate identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai of Ganai Mohalla Nanar, affiliated with JeM, was arrested,” police spokesman said, adding that during sustained questioning, and on his disclosure, a terrorist hideout located in the orchards belonging to the accused was uncovered and subsequently busted.

“From the hideout, security forces recovered 2 hand grenades, 1 detonator and explosive-like material, all of which were seized for further analysis. The hideout was destroyed on the spot in the presence of an executive magistrate as per procedure.”

The spokesman said that the arrested terrorist associate has been actively involved in providing logistic support and facilitating transportation of arms and ammunition to JeM terrorists operating in the Tral and Awantipora areas of Awantipora police district. “A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Awantipora police station, and further investigation has been initiated.”

AI Summary AI Summary

Police in Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad during a joint operation, marking a significant success against the terror network. Nazir Ahmed Ganai was apprehended, leading to the discovery of a hideout with grenades and explosives. He reportedly provided logistical support to JeM terrorists in the area. An investigation is underway.