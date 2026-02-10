High court, Panchkula district court receive hoax bomb threat emails

The Punjab and Haryana high court, and Panchkula district court received separate bomb threat e-mails on Monday afternoon, prompting an immediate security alert and thorough search of the premises. Security checks underway at the Panchkula district court following the bomb threat e-mail on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Following the threat message, police and security agencies rushed to the high court complex and launched a comprehensive search operation. Courtrooms and surrounding areas were checked as a precautionary measure, while movement inside the complex was closely monitored.

After an extensive search, no suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax, police said.

Senior police officials said the e-mail was being examined and efforts were on to trace its origin. A case is likely to be registered in connection with the hoax threat.

At the Panchkula district court, the threat e-mail was received at the official e-mail address of the sessions judge. Acting swiftly, the Panchkula police and district administration evacuated the court premises as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential risk.

Subsequently, a thorough and systematic search of the entire court complex was carried out by the dog squad, bomb disposal team, and special police units. During the inspection, no suspicious objects or explosive materials were found.

The situation was later declared completely safe and under control.

As a precautionary step, security arrangements have been further strengthened around both court complexes, and further investigation is underway.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the Panchkula court complex, and surveillance has been enhanced in accordance with security protocols to ensure the safety of the general public and judicial proceedings.

The cyber cell police are investigating the source of the e-mail and examining its technical aspects.