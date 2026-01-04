High Court restrains Chandigarh admn from taking coercive action against developer

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained Chandigarh administration from taking any coercive action against Uppal Housing Private Limited, the developer of Manimajra’s Marble Arch housing project. The court acted on the plea from Uppal Housing Private Limited, challenging the UT estate office’s September 9, 2025 decision revoking the occupation certificate granted to the developer in 2010 (Representational Image)

The court acted on the plea from Uppal Housing Private Limited, challenging the UT estate office’s September 9, 2025 decision revoking the occupation certificate granted to the developer in 2010.

“The respondents shall not take any coercive steps till the next date of hearing,” a bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and justice Deepak Manchanda ordered, acting on the plea from the developer and fixing January 21 as the next date of hearing.

The firm was allotted 6.9 acres of land in pocket numbers two and three in Manimajra for ₹108 crore on November 28, 2005. The housing plan sanctioned by the UT specified that 15% of the total housing units, each of 200 square feet area, will be constructed for the economically weaker section (EWS) category. However, it faced allegations of not constructing EWS flats as per the sanctioned plan. Later, it deposited ₹1.58 crore with the MC for the construction of EWS flats.

The developer told the court that the petitioner had constructed the flats after due permissions and that the building plans had been sanctioned in September 2006 for the housing project, comprising the residential units and 25 EWS flats. It was also granted the occupation certificate in May 2010. However, the UT estate office allegedly cancelled the certificate arbitrarily, despite 80% of the EWS construction having been completed by the Municipal Corporation at the petitioner’s cost.

“The petitioner is bearing the cost of the construction for all EWS flats and has not defaulted in any manner. He has paid the full amount to the respondent. He therefore, submits that the action of the respondents in cancelling the occupation certificate is unjustified,” the counsel, senior advocate, Chetan Mittal, had told the court. More than 150 families are currently residing in the housing project.