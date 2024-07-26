High court suggests green tax to rid Himachal of waste

In a bid to preserve the state’s natural landscape, the Himachal Pradesh high court has ordered the implementation of measures to make the region plastic-free. The court has suggested collecting a green tax from tourists, similar to Sikkim and Bhutan, to maintain the state’s cleanliness. The court’s orders aim to protect Himachal’s environment and promote sustainable tourism practices. (File)

Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Sushil Kukreja directed the state government to ensure that tourists carry plastic bags in their vehicles to collect their waste. The court had previously ordered the Shimla municipal corporation to take strict measures to eliminate solid waste on March 23 and May 9.

In compliance with the court’s orders, the civic body had set up a complaint number (+91-9805201916) for citizens to report waste-related issues. The court instructed that complaints should be displayed until resolved.

Additionally, the court has ordered the state government to form a special task force by the next hearing on August 1. The court has also asked the Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner to file an affidavit regarding the green tax collected from tourists and its utilisation.

The court has further directed the state government to register plastic companies from outside states to monitor plastic influx and impose heavy fines on those bringing plastic illegally. The court’s orders aim to protect Himachal Pradesh’s environment and promote sustainable tourism practices.