High court transfers probe into Colonel Bath assault case to CBI

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday transferred the investigation into the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath over a parking dispute outside a dhaba in Patiala by Punjab Police personnel on March 13, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath underwent treatment at the Military Hospital in Patiala after the alleged assault on March 13 by four Punjab Police inspectors and their armed subordinates in which he suffered a broken arm. (HT file photo)

“The court found the police investigation tainted. Hence, it decided to transfer the case to the CBI,” Colonel Bath’s lawyer Pushpinder Singh Ahluwalia said after the hearing.

The detailed order is awaited.

The high court bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj was dissatisfied with the pace of police investigation and at one point orally observed, “The special investigation team (of the police) is creating loopholes to give benefit of doubt to the accused officers.”

It also questioned the SIT, led by Chandigarh Police SP Manjeet Sheoran, how it proposed to drop the attempt to murder section from the case.

The court asked the SIT what steps had been taken after the dismissal of the anticipatory bail please of one of the accused inspectors, Ronnie Singh.

Earlier, the SIT, in its response, had assured the court that the inquiry was underway and it would be completed within the timeframe.

On Monday, Colonel Bath filed a fresh petition alleging “reticence and reluctance” to impartially investigate the FIR by the SIT and had demanded that the probe be withdrawn from it and be entrusted to either senior officers of Chandigarh Police or the CBI.

Colonel Bath and his son were allegedly assaulted by four Punjab Police inspectors and their armed subordinates over a parking dispute when they had stopped for a meal at a roadside eatery near Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on the night of March 13. His family said the duo was standing outside their car when the policemen in civvies approached them and asked the Colonel to move his vehicle so that they could park theirs. When the Colonel objected to their rude tone, one of the police officers punched him, and soon the other policemen started thrashing his son and him. The Colonel’s arm was broken, and his son suffered a cut on his head. The case was handed over to Chandigarh Police by the high court on April 3, acting on the plea from the Colonel for a fair probe.

In a fresh plea, the Colonel questioned the manner in which the Chandigarh Police SIT was proceeding with the probe. It alleged the petitioner was summoned multiple times but accused only once. The digital video recorder (DVR) of the dhaba, where the incident took place, had gone missing, but no attempt was made to retrieve it.

“After three-and-a-half months of the FIR and three months since the probe was handed over to Chandigarh Police, not a single accused had been arrested or investigated,” the Colonel’s plea said, adding that no non-bailable warrant or any other legal proceeding had been initiated against the accused by the investigating agency.