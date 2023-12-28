close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / High powered committees approve contracts, purchases worth 264 cr in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 28, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Decisions to this effect were taken during meetings of the high-powered purchase committee (HPPC) and high-powered works purchase committee (HPWPC) chaired by chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government on Wednesday approved contracts and purchases worth 264 crore after carrying out negotiations with bidders.

After negotiations with various bidders, the committees managed to save <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore, an official spokesperson said (HT FILE)
The spokesperson added that thirteen agendas of various organisations including School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad, agriculture department, irrigation and water resources department, and Gurugram and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authorities, were approved during the meeting.

Contracts for the purchase of school textbooks and workbooks for classes 1 to 8, with the estimated printing cost of 55 crore, were approved.

For implementing micro-irrigation projects to conserve water, the HPWPC approved the installation of a community-based solar/grid-operated integrated micro-irrigation basic infrastructure on the Jind sewerage treatment plant (STP), the spokesperson said. The project , estimated to cost 30 crore, will use the treated water from the STP for irrigation.

The HPWPC also approved the upgradation and maintenance contract for master roads dividing Sector-103/106, Sector-102A/103, Sector 102/102A, Sector-106/109, and Sector 75/75A in Gurugram. Approval was also given for the development work of roads, footpaths, cycle tracks, drainage, gardening, and other works on the master road dividing Sectors 27/28 and 28/43 in Gurugram.

