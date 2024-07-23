High security, traffic arrangements in place for Kanwar Yatra: DGP Kapur

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday held a meeting with senior police officers and reviewed preparations of annual Kanwar Yatra, and issued directives to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. Police spokesperson said arrangements to safeguard pilgrims have been put in place and that all personnel have been instructed to remain alert to prevent any untoward incidents, and to maintain law and order during the Kanwar Yatra. (HT File)

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said with the Shivratri festival on August 2, millions of devotees will walk from Haridwar with “kanwars”, carrying the holy water of the Ganges river to offer to Lord Shiva. He said extra police force has been deployed along all routes used by the pilgrims to ensure their convenience and maintain law and order.

“Specific plans have been prepared to prevent criminal activities at communally sensitive locations,” DGP said, adding traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement on routes heavily used by devotees, with 24-hour patrolling in place.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the police spokesperson said arrangements to safeguard pilgrims have been put in place and that all personnel have been instructed to remain alert to prevent any untoward incidents, and to maintain law and order during the yatra.

To facilitate the yatra, a dedicated lane has been created for the pilgrims, while the social organisations have set up camps along the route for night halts, which are being closely monitored.

An alternative traffic diversion plan has been prepared to facilitate the yatra. Security arrangements have also been made at tolls to prevent disputes between pilgrims and toll staff.

Considering the large number of female devotees participating in the yatra, special police duty has been assigned to prevent incidents of harassment. Well-equipped striking reserves have been prepared to handle any law and order situations. The spokesperson said surveillance is being maintained on anti-social elements who might disguise themselves as kanwariyas to incite communal unrest.

All SHOs have been directed to ensure that hotels and eateries along the route display visible rate lists for food and other essential items to prevent disputes between operators and devotees.

Haryana Police have appealed to both kanwariyas and the general public to comply with the instructions issued by the police and administration to ensure a safe and orderly Kanwar Yatra.