Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hill cutting activities banned in Himachal’s Sirmaur till August 31: DC

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 06:22 am IST

Issuing the order, the DC said that all types of construction activities except works related to disaster mitigation, restoration of disaster affected infrastructure and important public utilities like roads, drinking water, power supply and emergency services will be banned till August 31

Srimaur deputy commissioner Priyanka Verma on Friday issued orders to ban hill cutting in the district during the rainy season for all construction activities, including private development, or any non-essential work except works related to disaster mitigation, disaster restoration, till August 31.

She has directed all the executive agencies of the district, including the ministry of road transport and highways, PIU, project director of Paonta Sahib, sub-divisional magistrate and all the office heads of the district to ensure strict compliance of the orders. (File)
She has directed all the executive agencies of the district, including the ministry of road transport and highways, PIU, project director of Paonta Sahib, sub-divisional magistrate and all the office heads of the district to ensure strict compliance of the orders. (File)

Issuing the order, the DC said that all types of construction activities except works related to disaster mitigation, restoration of disaster affected infrastructure and important public utilities like roads, drinking water, power supply and emergency services will be banned till August 31.

She has directed all the executive agencies of the district, including the ministry of road transport and highways, PIU, project director of Paonta Sahib, sub-divisional magistrate and all the office heads of the district to ensure strict compliance of the orders.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hill cutting activities banned in Himachal’s Sirmaur till August 31: DC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On