Hill cutting activities banned in Himachal’s Sirmaur till August 31: DC

Srimaur deputy commissioner Priyanka Verma on Friday issued orders to ban hill cutting in the district during the rainy season for all construction activities, including private development, or any non-essential work except works related to disaster mitigation, disaster restoration, till August 31. She has directed all the executive agencies of the district, including the ministry of road transport and highways, PIU, project director of Paonta Sahib, sub-divisional magistrate and all the office heads of the district to ensure strict compliance of the orders. (File)

Issuing the order, the DC said that all types of construction activities except works related to disaster mitigation, restoration of disaster affected infrastructure and important public utilities like roads, drinking water, power supply and emergency services will be banned till August 31.

