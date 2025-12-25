Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal: Leopard runs amok in three Mandi villages; 1 dead, 9 hurt

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:28 am IST

Frenzied villagers, armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons surrounded the leopard, which attacked in retaliation when cornered, inflicting injuries to some of the locals

A 40-year-old man was killed and nine others were injured in a leopard attack in the Balh subdivision of Mandi district on Wednesday.

An injured undergoing treatment at a hospital in Himachal’s Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
An injured undergoing treatment at a hospital in Himachal’s Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“One person was killed, while nine others were left injured in the attack. The leopard was killed by the villagers,” Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan said.

Balbir Singh,40, who was visiting his relatives in Malwana village, was mauled to death by the big cat. Of those injured, five persons -- Deena Nath, his wife Rekha Devi and their son Jatin, along with Sahib Singh and Champa Devi -- sustained serious injuries. Four others suffered minor cuts.

SDM Balh Smritika Negi said the injured were immediately rushed to Nerchowk Medical College for treatment. According to officials, the leopard first attacked people in Chandiyal village and then spread terror in Bhadyal.

Frenzied villagers, armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons surrounded the leopard, which attacked in retaliation when cornered, inflicting injuries to some of the locals. Eventually, the animal was killed by the villagers.

Vasu Doegar, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Mandi, said, “As soon as we received information about the incident, our rescue team rushed to the spot. After attacking people, the injured leopard was hiding. When local residents assembled, the animal again attempted to attack them and was injured further. Our team immediately rushed the animal to a veterinary hospital, but it succumbed to its injuries.”

“The leopard was an adult male, around 12 years old, and most likely had lost its territory to a younger leopard, which may have forced it to venture out in search of easy prey. Compensation would be provided as per rules once medical reports are received and the reports from the revenue department officials concerned are submitted,” he added.

With PTI inputs

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Leopard runs amok in three Mandi villages; 1 dead, 9 hurt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On