Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: 19-year-old woman dies in Dharamshala paragliding mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 20, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Nearly a dozen paragliders, including some foreigners, have been killed in the last two years in Himachal Pradesh, raising question marks on safety arrangements.

A 19-year-old female tourist died in a paragliding accident while taking-off at the Indrunag paragliding site near Dharamshala on Saturday evening. The deceased, who has been identified as Bhavsar Khushi from Gujarat, was on a tandem flight. She fell during take-off along with her pilot who also sustained injuries. The incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday. She was on a family trip in Dharamshala.

On January 9, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a paragliding crash at Raison in Manali. Several paragliding mishaps have taken place in the state. (Picture only for representational purpose)
On January 9, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a paragliding crash at Raison in Manali. Several paragliding mishaps have taken place in the state. (Picture only for representational purpose)

This comes after a tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed and a pilot severely injured after the paraglider they were on collided with another one in Kullu on Friday. Earlier, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a paragliding crash at Raison in Manali on January 9.

Police officials said Bhavsar Khushi died while she was being taken to the zonal hospital in Dharamshala. The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Kangra ASP Bir Bahadur said, “The incident happened under Dharamshala police station at the Indrunag paragliding site. The tourist fell during the paragliding and was taken to hospital but she died on her way. Police have initiated an investigation, and statements will be recorded of all those who were present at the spot.”

Nearly a dozen paragliders, including some foreigners, have been killed in the last two years in Himachal Pradesh, raising question marks on safety arrangements. In October last year, a Belgian paraglider, Patrice Feyaerts, lost his life as after a mid-air collision shortly after taking off at Bir Billing. His reserve parachute failed to deploy after the collision. Also, a solo Czech paraglider, Dita Misurcova, crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali after she lost control of the glider due to strong winds.

A paragliding accident had in April last year claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in the high hills of Dhauladhar range. She had taken off from Bir-Billing, flying and reportedly crash-landing near Thati village in Baijnath tehsil.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On