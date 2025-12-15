Himachal: 2 senior students of IGMC suspended for ‘ragging’

The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has taken disciplinary action against two MBBS students following an alleged ragging-related incident in the hostel premises, the institute said on Sunday. This action was taken on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee formed after the complaint of “ragging” by hostel warden. (File)

This action has been taken on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee formed after the complaint of “ragging” by hostel warden. The college administration suspended both senior students for three months and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each.

Confirming the development, Dr Jagjeet Singh Chahal, nodal officer of the anti-ragging committee, IGMC Shimla, said, “The two second-year students were found involved in ragging of three junior students. Action has been taken and the two accused have been fined ₹50,000 each along with a warning for the future.”

According to officials, the incident occurred three to four days ago when the senior students allegedly called junior students to the hostel, which is violation of established norms because as per the rules junior doctors are not permitted to enter or stay in hostels until hostel accommodation is formally allotted to them.

An internal inquiry conducted by the institution found that the incident did not amount to “grave ragging” but constituted a serious breach of discipline.

Subsequently, a meeting of the disciplinary committee was convened, during which all aspects of the matter were examined in detail. On the committee’s recommendation, the punishment of suspension and monetary penalty was imposed on the two seniorstudents.

The rooms where the junior students were allegedly brought were also inspected. The disciplinary committee has cautioned that any recurrence of such incidents in the future will invite stricter action.

A senior doctor on condition of anonymity said that the incident came to light through the CCTV surveillance and anti-ragging vigilance following which the warden filed a complaint. As per the allegations the senior students invited the junior students to the hostel in the night, in violation of regulations.

Another member of the IGMC disciplinary committee, who did not wish to be named, said, “The case technically falls under the category of ragging, but it was not extremely serious. Hence, disciplinary action was taken instead of invoking provisions of the Ragging Act.”

The college administration reiterated that no laxity would be tolerated in enforcing institutional rules.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first case of “ragging” at IGMC Shimla.

Previously, in 2019, a ragging case of a junior doctor came to light. At that time, a scuffle broke out between senior and junior doctors over duty assignments in the male medicine ward of IGMC.

The senior doctor slapped and assaulted the junior doctor. At that time, IGMC management took immediate action, suspending two senior doctors and imposing a fine of ₹50,000 on them.