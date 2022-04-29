Himachal: 3-year-old boy killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba
A three-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured when the Bolero vehicle ferrying them rolled down a gorge at Sangera in Saho area near Chamba on Thursday.
Among the injured, nine are schoolchildren and one is the driver of the vehicle.
The deceased has been identified as Divyanksh.
Three students and the driver, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
Others have been admitted to Chamba Medical College and Hospital. All the students were in the age group of three to 12.
Chamba deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Abhimanyou Verma said the private vehicle used to ferry the students of a private school.
The exact cause of the accident has yet to be ascertained, said, adding that prima facie, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.
The DSP said locals hurried to the spot soon after the accident and launched a rescue operation besides informing the police.
He said a case has been registered under relevant laws and further investigations are on.
-
Himachal: Saach Pass opens for light motor vehicles after six months
Located at a height of 14,500ft (4,414 metres) in the Pir-Panjal range of Himalayas, mighty Saach Pass in Chamba district has been reopened for light motor vehicles after a gap of over six months. Saach Pass' road is the shortest route linking district headquarters of Chamba with remote Pangi valley. “The route has been reopened for light motor vehicles after the PWD partially completed the snow clearance operation,” said Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana.
-
Himachal: Double murder shocks Kangra’s Indora
Panic gripped the Dah Kulara area of Indora subdivision on Thursday morning after two brothers were found murdered in their shanty with their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, 18, and Vinod Kumar, 21. The victims were migrant labourers belonging to Sangra village of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation.
-
Ludhiana | 8 days after leaving for Canada, 19-yr-old booked for ‘assault’
A 19-year-old student has been booked for assault and snatching, despite the accused being in Canada at the time of the incident. The teenager's family has raised the issue with senior police officers. The complainant, Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village, is already facing trial for hurting religious sentiments and assault on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Mandi Ahmedgarh, the father of the accused, a co-accused in the case.
-
Chandigarh | Sukhna Lake vaccination centre open only for children in evening
The Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Sukhna Lake will be open only for children of 12 to 18 age group from 4pm to 8pm every day, UT health department officials said on Thursday. The department is focusing on vaccinating eligible children in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.
-
SAD files complaint against deserters over bid to take party’s Delhi office
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex. A delegation of SAD leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bibi Ranjit Kaur and SS Babbar met the DCP, New Delhi.
