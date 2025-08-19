Himachal: 30 families evacuated after landslide in Shimla’s Benmore locality

Heavy overnight rain triggered a landslide in Shimla’s Benmore locality, forcing the evacuation of 30 families, while the road to Jakhu was also blocked after a mudslide, while a cloudburst in Kullu’s Lug valley swept away three shops early on Tuesday, officials said. The landslide at Ramchandra Chowk in Benmore locality of Shimla town on Tuesday after heavy overnight rain. (HT Photo)

Though there was no casualty as the families were shifted to safer places from the Ramchandra Chowk area in the state capital, the landslides disrupted power and water supply. Benmore is one of the VIP areas of Shimla and houses official residences, including that of leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

Criticising the state government’s lack of preparedness, Thakur, who is the Seraj BJP MLA, said: “Earlier, we saw damage in Mandi district, but now Shimla, Kullu and Chamba are also facing similar disasters. The retaining wall built near Ramchandra Chowk last year at a cost of ₹70 lakh could not even last one year. Houses have been vacated and both upper and lower stretches of the settlement are under serious threat. Even ambulances cannot pass as the road has been completely blocked.”

An uprooted tree fell on the roof of a house near Ashiana Regency in Chotta Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The mudslide on the road leading towards Jakhu led to tree collapses, blocking access and stranding residents. According to local residents, cracks had been visible on the stretch for the past two weeks, but the situation worsened on Monday night and the slide occurred from 10.30pm till midnight.

On Tuesday morning, a tree fell on the roof of a house near Ashiyana Regency in Chota Shimla. There was no casualty, but the building was damaged.

3 shops, bridge washed away in Kullu

After a cloudburst in Kullu’s Lug Valley at 1am, the Sarvari river, which was in spate, washed away a bridge at Kaniyan and three shops. Large cracks appeared on the road connecting the Bhutnath Temple with the bus stand.

Kullu deputy commissioner Torul S Raveesh declared a holiday in all schools, colleges, and anganwadis in Kullu and Banjar sub divisions on Tuesday.

The Dunga river was also in spate and the pedestrian bridge connecting Hanuman Bagh is on the verge of collapse, sources said.

All educational institutions were closed on Tuesday following heavy rain at Padhar in Mandi. Two fish farms suffered heavy losses in the district’s Choharghati area.

Over 200 roads blocked in Mandi

The Kiratpur Sahib-Manali highway was blocked due to a landslide at Dwada in Mandi district. Traffic to Kullu has come to a halt with the alternative route via Kataula rendered unusable by landslides.

Over 200 roads have been blocked in Mandi for the past three days, paralysing transportation. Local farmers face losses as they are unable to transport fruits and vegetables to the markets.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents this monsoon has gone up to 268 since June 20.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), 140 fatalities were caused by landslides, flash floods, drowning, and electrocution, while 128 people died in road accidents during the season.

The official report said that 336 people have been injured and 37 remain missing. The cumulative losses have been pegged at over ₹2,194 crore, encompassing damages to roads, water schemes, power lines, crops, houses, and livestock.