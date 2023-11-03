Himachal accident: Five killed as SUV rolls down gorge in Karsog

Four women and the driver of their SUV were killed, while six others were injured when the vehicle skidded and rolled down a gorge near Alsindi in Karsog sub division of Mandi district on Friday afternoon. Four women and the driver of their SUV were killed when the vehicle rolled down a gorge near Alsindi in Karsog sub division of Mandi district on Friday. (Representational photo)

The accident occurred on the Karsog-Shimla highway, about 90km from the district headquarters, on the border of Mandi and Shimla districts.

The deceased were identified as Hari Krishan, the driver, his wife Suraksha Devi besides three other women, Lata Devi, Kaura Devi, and Kalu Devi. They belonged to the nearby villages of Jassal, Bandli and Shakrindi.

The victims were headed to Balindi, where they were to take part in the inauguration of a natural farming product sale and purchase centre.

State public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh was passing through the area when the accident occurred. The victims were taken to Sunni hospital in vehicles of his convoy.

Police said the cause of accident is to be ascertained.

On Wednesday, four people were killed and seven injured in a similar mishap at Dhanyara village in Kotli subdivision of Mandi district.

