Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi
Himachal: Alliance Air resumes flights between Shimla, Dharamshala

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 05, 2024 12:35 PM IST

The flights were suspended in July due to bad weather, making it difficult for pilots to land at Shimla and Gaggal airports with the required 5,000-metre visibility.

Alliance Air resumed flight services between Shimla and Dharamshala on Monday.

The Alliance Air flight took off from Shimla at 8am and landed at Gaggal airport in Dharamshala at 9.05am. The return flight from Dharamshala to Shimla departed from Gaggal airport at 9.30am and landed at 10.35am.
The Alliance Air flight took off from Shimla at 8am and landed at Gaggal airport in Dharamshala at 9.05am. The return flight from Dharamshala to Shimla departed from Gaggal airport at 9.30am and landed at 10.35am. (HT file photo)

The flight took off from Shimla at 8am and landed at Gaggal airport in Dharamshala at 9.05am. The return flight from Dharamshala to Shimla departed from Gaggal airport at 9.30am and landed at 10.35am.

Passengers can book tickets online on the company’s website with fares starting at 3,604 for the Shimla-Dharamshala leg and 4,124 for the return journey.

