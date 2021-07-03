Himachal allows army recruitment rallies, relaxes curbs on gatherings

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed to organize recruitment rallies for the Indian Army and also relaxed Covid curbs on gatherings.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state executive committee (SEC) headed by chief secretary Anil Khachi in Shimla on Saturday.

It said that the army recruitment office (ARO) for the state had requested to allow recruitment rallies to provide job opportunities in the armed forces for youngsters of Himachal Pradesh and permission to hold the common entrance exam (CEE).

“After considering the prevalent status of Covid-19 and the fact that the number of positive patients, daily mortality and positivity rate has declined considerably, and the situation has improved, the SEC provides relaxation on the maximum number of persons allowed to congregate in such recruitment rallies/drives by the army, paramilitary forces, police and forest, subject to observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these rallies in public interest,” the notification said.

It said the district magistrates shall coordinate with the respective recruiting authority for the enforcement of the safety protocol.

Indoor gathering of 150 people allowed

The limit for the number of people in social/academic/sports/entertainment/ cultural/religious and other congregations has also been relaxed.

In an indoor facility, a maximum gathering of 50% of the capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of a maximum of 150 people.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of maximum 250 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory at all such venues.